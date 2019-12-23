Public recognises Narendra Modi for his Rs 2 crore suit: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Amid widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “the whole nation recognised the Prime Minister by his clothes as he wears Rs 2 crore suit”, in an apparent reference to Modi who had said that those agitating against the CAA were recognisable by their clothes.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Prime Minister is pressurising the judiciary, the media and business which is a disservice to the nation. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister are both trained to divide people communally, he said.

He also alleged that the country’s economic devlopment had been derailed by the government because of the demonitisation measure.

Earlier on Monday, senior Congress leader, including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi undertook a sit-in demonstration at Rajghat along with hundreds of party supporters to protest the controversial CAA.

Besides Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, several senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, A.K. Antony, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal arrived at the historic site to protest.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh read the Preamble of the Constitution to begin the party’s ‘satyagraha’ at Rajghat in solidarity with the students and youth protesting across the country against the CAA.

Hundreds of enthusiastic protestors gathered here at Rajghat, which is also the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress has planned the protest meeting at Rajghat from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in line with the path of non violent, consistent and unequivocal opposition of Mahatma Gandhi against “this dictatorial government and to protect B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution.”

Congress leader K.C Venugopal said that there have been widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP government among people across the country, especially among the youth demanding thst the sanctity of rights guaranteed by the Constitution be maintained.

He also alleged that the “dictatorial and stubborn” BJP government at the Centre and in different states has used “indiscriminate police force” against ordinary citizens in the name of maintaining law and order.

