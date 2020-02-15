Protest by Jamia students foiled, protesters detained

New Delhi, Feb 15 : The Delhi Police foiled the Jamia Coordination Committee”s (JCC) attempt to hold a protest over the alleged police action in Chennai, at Tamil Nadu Bhawan, here on Saturday, by detaining all the 30 protesters.

According to JCC members, the detained protesters were taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

When asked, Safoora, a JCC member, told IANS, “We didn”t have the permission to protest. But we had intimated the police in advance.”

According to the police, during the anti-CAA stir in Chennai on Friday some protesters hurled stones and slippers injuring some police personnel. This led to mild baton charge and detention of some protesters. They planned to hold protest without permission.

–IANS

