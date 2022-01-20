Private Schools started conducting online classes

Few private schools have already begun online classes from Monday itself and few schools have sent messages asking students to attend online examinations.

Hyderabad: Keeping in view that the State government has extended holidays to all the educational institutions till January 30 in view of spreading of coronavirus in the state, many private schools have started conducting online classes that have left the parents in a quandary.

Schools which have started online classes refused to share the link of classes to students until their term fees are cleared. Few private schools have already begun online classes from Monday itself and few schools have sent messages asking students to attend online examinations.

A member of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said, Majority of the parents are in favor of online classes because children are recovering their study standard and many behavior changes have been observed in them during the span of two years.

The private schools are taking this as an advantage and forcing parents to cough up fees or else they would cut connections.

Vijay Kumar, a parent whose child studies in a private school, at Jeedimetla said, despite the government order they began the online classes and my daughter’s school has also declared online examination and asked the parent to pay the term fee and only then the child will be allowed to attend the exams.

He said that it will be better if the government takes stern action against violation of rules. Meanwhile, a member of Telangana Recognised School Management said many private schools have started online classes to complete the portion as there are no clear instructions from the State government as to when the Physical classes will resume.

Many budget schools are also planning to resume online classes within two days.