Power Charges Hike Likely in TS

Hyderabad: State Government is set to hike the power charges in Telangana according to information. In all about 50 paise to Rs 1 will be hiked per unit based on various slabs.

The details will be made available on the website and the officials are to take a decision to hike. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to give a nod to hike the power charges which were not increased in the last five years.

TSSPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy said that the hike in power charges will get Rs 6831 cr to the government.

While the officials plan to hike by 50 paise per unit for normal consumers, the tariff to be hiked by Rs 1 for HT consumers, according to information.

Officials concerned gave reports of hike in power tariff to ERC and the government may get Rs 6831 cr with it.