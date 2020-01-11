Political parties sharpening weapons to win Jan. 22 civic polls

Hyderabad, Jan.10 : Activists of various political parties turned into foes on the eve of upcoming municipal polls in the State on January 22. The TRS, Congress, BJP, TJS and Left parties are in the battle of ballot. With the Election Commission issuing notification and schedule for the polls, all political parties are now busy to select candidates.

The State Election Commission has finalized reservations ward-wise and that of SC, ST and BC categories in the districts going for the polls. As per the poll body, 120 municipalities and 10 municipal Corporations are going for polls on January 22. Results will be declared after counting of votes and if necessary repoll will be held a day before the results. With this, the political warriors, mainly the ruling TRS and the main Opposition the Congress and the BJP are vying for the key polls.

The Congress failed to get stay on the poll process as the court denied to budge. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the rank and file to go for wide campaigning. He also asked the ministers and MLAs to ensure victory of the TRS candidates. All the election surveys predicted TRS’ victory and there was no need to worry.

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting with his party leaders to discuss the strategy for the polls. He also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been misusing official machinery for the polls. State BJP president K Laxman accused the KCR Government of misguiding people with false promises. “We will give a tough fight to the TRS”, he said.

The CPI has plans to have a tie-up with the CPM and the Congress for sweeping the civic polls. However, TJS chief Prof Kodandaram said he would fight the municipal polls alone. (NSS)

