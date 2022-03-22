“‘Hyderabad Files’ will soon be made on the lines of ‘The Kashmir Files’”

“In a few localities in Hyderabad’s Old City the population of the majority has declined. There was a kind of exodus similar to Kashmiri Pandits."

Hyderabad: A film titled ‘Hyderabad Files’ will soon be made on the lines of the recently released movie ‘Kashmir Files’, said BJP, senior leader and former national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

His remarks came a day after the clashes in Bodhan.



Times of India has quoted him as saying, “In a few localities in Hyderabad’s Old City the population of the majority has declined. There was a kind of exodus similar to Kashmiri Pandits. In the coming days, a film similar to The Kashmir Files will be made to highlight this issue.”

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao taking a dig and BJP had said during a press conference, “What is the film The Kashmir Files? If there is any progressive government, there should be irrigation files, economic files. Who wants Kashmir Files? Kashmir pandits in Delhi say they don’t get any relief, but false propaganda is being promoted through social media.”