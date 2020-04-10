Police constable tests corona positive in Jaipur

Jaipur, April 10: A 36-year-old police constable posted at Jaipur Police Commissionerate here has tested corona positive on Friday. This is said to be the first case of a policeman in the state being infected with coronavirus, confirmed police officials.

The constable was appointed for door-to-door survey with the medical team. He was posted in the Manak Chouk police station at Badi Chaupar in the North District of Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

Ramganj, near this station area, has become an epicentre of virus spread with around 120 people testing positive from this area.

The constable was going to the corona-infected area everyday during the survey with medical teams for their safety and cooperation.

He was staying in a barrack. As soon as he started showing symptoms, he himself went for testing and came out to be positive for corona. Around 14 policemen who were staying with him in barracks have been quarantined, said officials.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh said that the department shall review the reasons for the incident.

“We will review the situation to come to conclusion to avoid such cases in future. Also, with this incident, we should not come to conclusion that police lacks protection kits. All employees going on duty are wearing masks, gloves, etc. We have no dearth of equipment. When going with medical teams, they are wearing all important protection covers. However, we have started probing the reasons why the constable was infected,” he said. (IANS)

