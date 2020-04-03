PM Modi thanks athletes for support in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, April 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked athletes for showing their support towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Modi addressed the nation on Friday morning before interacting with a number of athletes. Post the interaction, the athletes tweeted their support in the fight against the novel disease. Over 2,300 coronavirus cases have been reported in India, including 56 deaths and the number is rising.

Para athlete Sharad Kumar had tweeted: “Thank you sir, I got to the opportunity to speak and put forward my views on the present situation of under 30 years old people of our country who are at very important stage of their life, where second is valuable for our personal development and collectively our country.”

Modi replied: “You are right Sharad. I was very happy to see the passion with which you shared your insights. Young India is doing as much as possible to battle COVID-19 and their contribution will remain essential even in the coming times. #IndiaFightsCorona”

Former weightlifting world champion Mirabai Chanu tweeted: “Thank you Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir for interacting with us today. Have shared with him how i am following lockdown while staying in my room, working on fitness & enjoying hobbies. I urge everyone to kindly follow lockdown seriously & lets unite in this fight against COVID-19.”

“Very relevant message by @mirabai_chanu on aspects such as fitness and following the Lockdown. #IndiaFightsCorona,” said Modi in his response.

Ace shooter Apurvi Chandela said: “Thank you Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi for interacting with us through video conferencing. India stands with you in this fight against COVID-19 and we shall do our best to encourage citizens of the country to adhere to all safety measures. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia”

Modi thanked her for her contribution towards the PM-CARES fund. “I hope you keep reaffirming the importance of remaining fit and healthy in the times to come,” he further said.

Badminton World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth wrote: “Its a great interaction with our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and @KirenRijiju sir.. Thank you for your valuable speech Folded handsFolded hands… it is really a great motivation for all the athletes … we all are with you in fighting this situation.” Modi replied that Praneeth’s “support towards the fight against COVID-19 is greatly cherished.”

“Thank You Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji for interacting with us. We will follow your directions to fight with corona together as Team India,” said boxing World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal. Modi replied by saying: “Absolutely! COVID-19 can be overcome with teamwork and taking the right precautions. Let us keep following social distancing and staying indoors.”

Sprinter Hima Das said that she feels everyone should “act responsibility in this fight against Covid-19 so that it won’t spread further.” Modi replied, “Well said. Our self-discipline and responsible actions will keep us healthy and reduce risk in the lives of others.” (IANS)

