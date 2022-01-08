PM Modi Speaks to Telangana BJP Chief Over Phone

Modi spoke to the Karimnagar MP for 15 minutes about the political developments in the state.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to BJP’s Telangana unit chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar over phone and enquired about the political situation in the state following the latter’s arrest in Karimnagar early this week.

Modi spoke to the Karimnagar MP for 15 minutes about the political developments in the state.

According to Sanjay, the PM enquired about the well being of his family and that of the party workers who were injured during the police action on ‘jagran’ in Karminagar. He said Modi asked him to convey his best wishes to the party workers.

“PM Modi also took stock of current political situation in the state and appreciated the efforts of BJP Telangana unit,” said Sanjay.

Thanking Modi for his phone call, the state BJP chief said his words of encouragement will inspire them to work even more harder. “I assure you, we will neither tire, nor rest, until we replace this corrupt, autocratic and family rule in Telangana with a clean, people friendly and truly democratic governance, which the people of Telangana deserve,” the MP told the PM.

Sanjay and others were arrested by police on the night of January 2 when they were staging a protest at MP’s camp office in Karimnagar, demanding the state government to amend an order relating to transfers of government employees and teachers.

As there was no police permission for the protest in view of the ban on public gatherings due to Covid-19 situation, police foiled the protest. The next day a court in Karimnagar sent Sanjay to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the Telangana High Court later struck down the remand and ordered the BJP leader’s release.

Protesting ‘illegal’ arrest of Sanjay and others and the alleged high handedness by police, the BJP has been staging protest for last four days. Party’s national president J.P. Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the key party leaders who participated in the protest so far.