PM Modi hails Suresh Raina for donation to relief fund

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised batsman Suresh Raina for the donation that he said he has pledged to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.

“That’s a brilliant fifty, @ImRaina! #IndiaFightsCorona (sic.)” Modi tweeted.

The Indian and Chennai Super Kings batsman tweeted earlier in the day that he has pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus. While he is set to give Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he will hand Rs 21 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

In his message to his followers on Instagram, he further asked everyone to do their bit and stay at home as the world fights the pandemic that has brought countries across the globe to a standstill.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar apart from posting awareness videos also decided to donate money to help fight the pandemic.

“While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak. He has earlier also been a part of donations like during the bushfire in Australia and believes that it is important to come together in these trying times,” sources in the know of developments had told IANS on Friday.

