PM Modi hails AIIMS doctor, Odisha CM in fight against Covid-19

New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to praise an AIIMS doctor who posted a picture of himself with a message urging people to stay at home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts.”

The picture of AIIMS doctor went viral on social media where he was seen holding a placard saying, “I stayed at work for you”, “You stay at home for us”.

The Prime Minister also replied to some other tweets. However, one of the most prominent was his reply to a tweet of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Patnaik tweeted: “I have registered my sister’s details in the Government portal for persons coming from abroad. I appeal all of you to also register details about your family members and friends coming from abroad. This will help protect Odisha from CoronaVirus.”

To which PM Modi replied, “Setting a great example, Chief Minister!”

“I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Of the total 152 confirmed cases reported from India, 14 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital while three lost their lives. (IANS)

