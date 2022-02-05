PM inaugurates ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad

The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals-- gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening inaugurated the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’, commemorating the 11th century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, at the Jiva Sriramanagaram in Muchintal, on the outskirts of the city.

The dediction of the ‘Statue of Equality’ to the nation, is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being is equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The Statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals– gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

It is mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram. He also participated in Vedic rituals and offered prayers ahead of inaugurating the statue.

Mr Modi also visited the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accompanied the Prime Minister.