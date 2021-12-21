Piyush Goel Slams Telangana Govt over Paddy Procurement

He said that they had given the opportunity to only Telangana state to procure the additional quantified of the para-boiled rice.

Hyderabad: Union Minister Piyush Goel today targeted the state government over the issue of the procurement of paddy and alleged that the state government was creating confusion among the farmers of the state.

Speaking to media persons on the issue, he made it clear that the Chief Minister of the state K Chandrasekhar Rao had entered into an agreement with the Center for the procurement of 20 lakh tonnes of additional para- boiled rice in the last rabi season and added that the Center had also agreed to buy the additional quantity of the para-boiled rice.

He said that they had given the opportunity to only Telangana state to procure the additional quantified of the para-boiled rice. He alleged that the state government had not yet sent the paddy to FCI and added that the quantity of the paddy procurement had gone up three times during the last five years.

He said that they had also increased the money to be given to the farmers by 1.5 times. He made it clear that they would buy the raw rice irrespective of any kind of limit.

Stating that that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving for a bright India, Goel asked CM KCR to stop carrying out false campaign against the Center. He alleged that the state government had failed in the procurement of the paddy.

Meanwhile , Union minister G. Kishan Reddy also addressed a press conference and asked KCR as to why he did not supply the agreed para -booked rice to the Center in the last rabi season.

He made it clear that the state government had written a letter to the centre stating that it would not procure the para-boiled rice. He said that the state government should supply 27.39 lakh metric tonnes of raw and para-boiled rice.

He alleged that CM KCR was carrying out a false campaign against the Central government. He alleged that the CM had raised the issue of the paddy procurement only after the defeat of his party in Huzurabad by-elections.

He said that the state government had entered into an agreement to supply 40 lakh metric tonnes of the paddy from January to July 31.