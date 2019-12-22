People of Sangareddy suffering from drinking water woes

Hyderabad, Dec.21 : Congress MLA from Sangareddy T jayaprakash Rddy today said the people in his constituency were suffering from drinking water problems. He said the ground water in his constituency had come down as the water levels also dropped severely.

Speaking to mediapersons at Assembly Committee Hall, he said there was no water in the bore wells too. He said he had also raised the issue in the last two Assembly sessions. Reddy said the Singur dam would get water when there are rains in Karnataka. He also alleged that Finance Minister T Harish Rao took water from Singur despite his request to not do so.

Jagga Reddy said the responsibility to solve the drinking water problem also lies on the shoulders of the ruling TRS MP Prabhakar Reddy, who won with the votes of the people of his constituency. He demanded that the State government make an announcement that it would provide water to the Sangareddy people from Godavari river. (NSS)

