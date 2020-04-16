PayPal and Square Starts to Lend to Small Businesses Affected by the Virus



New York, 15th April 2020, various financial technology firms that include Intuit Inc, Square Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc have started to lend money to small businesses that failed to get coronavirus relief funds from various U.S.A. banks.

Fintech companies have been in the frontline agitating for the provision of emergency loans to small businesses since early March. This was long before the federal government came up with the Paycheck Protection Program to help small business owners. These companies now say that they can avail cash to small businesses faster than traditional banks can. They also added that they could reach out to the most vulnerable of the small businesses that failed to get approval from the Small Business Administration.







According to the executive director of the Financial Innovation Now, Brian Peters, the PPP cheques offered by the government are manual cheques that take quite some time to process. He added that fintech companies had the tools, scale and efficiency that could help the PPP system work. Financial Innovation Now has membership from both Square and PayPal.

The C.E.O at PayPal, Dan Schulman, has been on calls with the Treasury Department weeks before getting the PPP approval. He even reached out to Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary. In the calls, the Dan discussed PayPal's abilities and capacity to get the much-needed funds to small businesses in time. The focus of the initiative was businesses from disadvantaged areas or vulnerable demographics.

The Issue with Approvals

The reason why fintech companies took long to participate in this noble exercise early was that they had to get final authorisation from the S.B.A. Unfortunately, the S.B.A. did not release the application forms to fintech companies until the start of April. According to Karen Mills, a former administrator at SBA and a senior fellow at the Harvard Business School, fintech companies have been working hard on the front end. However, the attachment to the source of the fire, which is the treasury has been lacking. These companies work with small businesses that are often overlooked by large banks, as it is hard for banks to underwrite very small loans.

Loans to Small Businesses







According to Schulman, as much as70 percent of the PayPal small business loans go to the U.S. counties that have lost a significant number of banks due to the 2008 financial crises. Most of the small businesses get loans that are lower than $250,000. On the other hand, Square has been loaning businesses that have been locked out of the financial system. Most of the borrowers are women and underrepresented minorities.

These two organisations have been vital in helping small businesses in getting started and moving up at the growth stage. Besides, they have been forefront in assisting companies in selling and getting paid online. Once entrepreneurs get quality business ideas such as Shopify business ideas, they can always rely on fintech companies to help them bring their ideas to fruition. Now, the same companies will be at the forefront in helping these small businesses weather the storms brought about by the novel coronavirus.

