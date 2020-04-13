Pay your last year march’s bill this year : Jagadish reddy

Hyderabad, April 13: Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy today urged the people of the state to pay the same electricity bill what they got during the March month last year. He said that they had decided to collect last year’s bill as there was no scope for their meter readers to visit homes and record the meter reading.

Addressing media after a review meeting with the higher officials of power utilities including the Chairman and Managing Director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao at the TSSPDCL office here on Monday. He said that the state ERC had also approved the same. Claiming that the bill for the month of March is likely to be 20 percent high in March this year, he said that they were not collecting the same due to the ongoing lockdown . Reddy said that the employees of their department were working very hard notwithstanding with the ongoing lockdown to ensure round the clock power supply to the consumers.

After the lockdown is lifted and new bills are generated the amounts will be adjusted as the Discoms have been doing all these years,” he said. Meanwhile, consumers were directed to pay online and through other payment options which are already available to them as the across the counter payment of bills has been suspended as per the order of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission . LT Consumers were advised to pay the amount equal to the March 2019 bill as meter reading by personnel was cancelled to cut down personal interaction. As there is no problem in taking reading of meters in Industries almost all the bills are produced and handed over in the HT sector.(NSS)

