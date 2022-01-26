Patriotic fervour marks R-Day celebrations in Telugu states

Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh led the celebrations by unfurling the national flag at main official functions in their respective states.

Hyderabad/Vijayawada: Patriotic fervour marked 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The celebrations, however, were low-key due to restrictions on public gatherings to check the spread of Covid-19.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the Tricolor at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor. The event was held with Covid-19 protocol. Like last year, there was no march past, no parade review by the chief guest, no tableaux or cultural programmes by school children.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who skipped the main function, unfurled the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, paid floral tributes to the photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Several public representatives, chief secretary, director general of police and top officials participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

Later at the Army Memorial at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, the chief minister paid floral tributes to the martyred army personnel by lighting a lamp.

In Andhra Pradesh, the main official function was held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan unfurled the national flag and reviewed the parade.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and top officials attended the celebrations.

The Republic Day celebrations were held across both the states. Flag hoisting was organised at government offices, high courts and offices of political parties.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar unfurled the national flag at BRK Bhavan, the temporary state secretariat.

The Republic Day celebrations were also held at Telangana High Court, where Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma unfurled the Tricolor.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the national flag at Madina Circle in the old city of Hyderabad.

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also unfurled the national flag at their respective party offices.