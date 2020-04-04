Palestine extends state of emergency for 30 days

Ramallah, April 4 : Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced extending the state of emergency for 30 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The measure of extending the state of emergency and the other exceptional precautionary measures were taken to combat coronavirus, protect public health and achieve security and stability,” Xinhua news agency quoted Abbas as saying in a televised address on Friday.

He said that the Palestinian leadership “is doing its best to restrict the deadly coronavirus and limit its spread as much as we can”.

“We count on our people’s awareness and their commitment to abide by these measures.”

Tens of thousands of Palestinian workers, who work in Israel, were expected to return to their homes in the West Bank due to the Jewish holidays that will start next week.

“We work with concerned authorities to coordinate their (workers) arrival and conduct all the needed logistic and medical measures to ensure their safety,” said Abbas. (IANS)

