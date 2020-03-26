Pakistan coronavirus cases rise to 1,041

Islamabad, March 26 (IANS) The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has increased to 1,041 as of Thursday, while the death toll was recorded at eight, according to authorities.

The cases were reported in Sindh 414; Balochistan 115; Punjab 296; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 121; 84 Gilgit-Baltistan; Islamabad 15; and one in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, reports The Express Tribune.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the second meeting of the National Coordination Committee on the outbreak in the country.

Health Minister Zafar Mirza said the meeting will review implementations of the decisions made in the first meeting.

As a preventive measure, Pakistan has already closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan, Dawn news reported.

A lockdown has been imposed in Sindh to contain the spread of the virus.

Other provinces and federal territories have also imposed partial lockdowns.

Like this: Like Loading...