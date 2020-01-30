Pakistan condemns Modi’s statement on ‘Indo-Pak war’

Islamabad, Jan 30 : Pakistan has taken objection to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the country won’t be able to stand against India for even 10 days in case a war breaks out between the two South Asian nuclear-powered nations.

Terming Modi’s statement as “irresponsible and warlike”, Pakistan also condemned the Indian leader’s statements on terrorism in the Kashmir region.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aisha Farooqui on Wednesday said “Pakistan rejects the Indian Prime Minister’s statement”.

She said the statement is yet another attempt to divert attention from the domestic and international criticism of the Indian government by turning to the “unpredictable Pakistan craze”.

Farooqui described Modi’s statement as provocative.

“No one should underestimate the resolve to effectively thwart any of their offensive operations by the Pakistani armed forces and the people,” she said.

She also referred to India’s airstrikes on Balakot in Pakistan in which India claimed to have killed many terrorists.

She said that Pakistan had also caught Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan in retaliation and Pakistani aircraft had entered the Indian air space.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...