Pak PM blames RSS, BJP for Delhi riots

New Delhi/Islamabad, Feb 26 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held the RSS and the BJP responsible for the killing of over 20 people in a communal riot in Delhi.

Accusing the BJP government of targeting 200 million Muslims in India, Khan appealed to the international community to come to the rescue of Indian Muslims.

In a series of tweets, Khan said, “Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.”

He recalled that in his address to the United Nations General Assembly last year, he had “predicted” targeting of Muslims in India following the reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir state and nullification of its special status by the BJP government.

“Once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse.” Kashmir, he said, “was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now.”

However, he warned people in Pakistan against targeting of non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. “Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,” he tweeted.

Incidentally, it has been a year since India launched an airstrike against terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot area. India had retaliated with an airstrike for the first time last year, after a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber blew up a bus of CRPF killing 40 paramilitary soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir.

(IANS)

