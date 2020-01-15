Pak Foreign Minister embarks on 3-day US visit

Islamabad, Jan 15 : Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi embarked on a three-day visit to the US on Wednesday for talks on the tension in the Middle East that poses a danger to the regional security, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry announced.

The Foreign Minister will visit New York on Wednesday where he will meet the United Nations leadership including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a statement said here.

While in Washington, Qureshi will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and other senior administration officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

Qureshi will also have meetings on the Capitol Hill, besides engagements with the media and think tank community.

“In the official talks, the Foreign Minister will focus on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach, which has been undertaken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of the recent tensions in the Middle East/Gulf region,” the statement said.

“The objective is to support efforts for de-escalation and resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means. The Foreign Minister’s visit to the United States is part of these endeavours,” it said.

“The foreign minister, while reviewing full spectrum of bilateral relationship, will underscore the value Pakistan attaches to a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership with the United States in line with the vision of the leaders of the two countries,” the statement said.

Qureshi will also highlight Pakistan’s role and continued resolve to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The Foreign Minister has also visited Iran and Saudi Arabia as part of Pakistan’s efforts to reduce tension in the region.

(IANS)

