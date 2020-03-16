Owaisi Heaps Praises on KCR—Thanks him on CAA Resolution

Hyderabad, March 16: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday heaped lavish praises on the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that the Telangana government was treating all sections of society in an equal manner. He thanked the CM for introducing a resolution against the controversial CAA, passed by the Parliament recently.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution introduced by the state government on the controversial Act in the Legislative Assembly, he said that the CAA was not only against the Muslims of the country but also against all the poor people of the country. He said that the National Population Register (NPR) did not have any legal status. He went on to state that he was lucky to have born in the land ruled by KCR. He said that no other CM of the country had introduced such a straight resolution like KCR. He said that the NRC would create new problems to the citizens of the country. :”While the NRC gives citizenship to foreigners, it takes away the citizenship of the people of the country. The Act is aimed at weakening our country,” he said .

Owaisi alleged that the main objective of the Central government was to bring into force the NRC while reiterating that the CAA was against the Muslims of the country. He also alleged that the Center was planning to bring into force NPR from April 1, 2020. He said that authorities concerned would keep the people who did not provide their complete details under doubtful citizens category and added that the doubtful citizens would have to go to international court of justice for getting justice. He said that the Center had included a provision in the Act allowing anybody to raise objections against the citizenship of any citizen of the country while noting that such a provision would only lead to blackmailing cases in the country.

Owaisi told the house that 50 percent of the people of the country didn’t have own houses and added that two to three families were living on the same house number and address. He claimed that 70 percent people of the country didn’t have birth certificates to prove their birth place.(NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...