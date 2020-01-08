Owaisi demands attempt to murder case against JNU attackers

Hyderabad, Jan 7 : AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that attempt to murder cases be booked against those involved in Sunday”s attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Hyderabad MP told reporters that the masked goons should be arrested, booked for attempt to murder and trespass and damages to the university property should be recovered from them.

He also demanded resignation of JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar. “If he has any shame left, he should immediately resign. As the head of the institution he should have protected the students,” he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) slammed Delhi police for booking of cases against JNU Students Union President Ashe Ghosh. “I condemn this. This is injustice. She was injured in the attack and instead of arresting those who carried out the attack, police booked her,” he said.

Owaisi said the police failed to arrest the perpetrators even two days after the attack. “The attack was carried by aliens who had come in spaceships from Mars and Venus. The masked aliens armed with iron rods and lathis silently walked into the university and after the attack left in the spaceships,” he remarked, ridiculing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad”s claim that it is not behind the attack.

“Who is this joker who has owned the responsibility,” asked Owaisi, reacting to reports that a fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal took responsibility for the attack at JNU.

The MP said Delhi police allowed the masked cowards to carry out the brutal attack for one-and-half hour. “The same police had barged into Jamia Millia Islamia and attacked students in a library, resulting in one student losing his eye-sight. The policemen also attacked girl students. At JNU the police did nothing to stop the goons. This is the new India,” he said.

–IANS

