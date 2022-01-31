Over 4 lakh people found with covid-19 symptoms in fever survey

In a report submitted by the officials, a total of 4,00,283 people were found with the infection during the nine day fever survey from January 21 to 29.

Hyderabad: Over 4 lakh people found to have been suffering from mild symptoms of Covid-19 through the door-to-door fever survey in the first phase conducted in Telangana.

Officials informed that they have examined 90 lakh households and 6.58 lakh people in the out-patient ward of the hospitals. They said that the isolation kits were given to 3,97,898 people.

The highest number of kits were distributed in Hyderabad to 18,758 people while the least number of 185 kits were handed over in Mahabubabad district.

The number of isolation kits distributed in some districts in the first phase also include Bhadradri Kothagudem 9,170, Malkajgiri 8,278, Khammam 5,346, Nalgonda 4,374, Rangareddy 3,856, Sangareddy 3,138, Karimnagar 3,123, Mancherial 3,093, peddapalli 2,897, Nizamabad 2,833, Nagarkurnool 2,804, Yadadri Bhongir 2,503 and Siddipet 2,135.

The Medical and Health department in its report also stated that the second phase of fever survey began yesterday in districts like Jagtial, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Wanaparthy, mancherial, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Kothagudem.