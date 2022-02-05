Outsourcing employee killed in road accident at Assembly

Murali Krishna was going on his scooty vehicle when he was hit by the bus. The victim fell on the road and came under the wheels of the rear tires of the bus.

Hyderabad: A outsourcing employee in Horticulture Department by name Hari Krishna lost his life after he was mowed down by a TSRTC vehicle in the city.

The incident took place in front of state Assembly.

Murali Krishna was going on his scooty vehicle when he was hit by the bus. The victim fell on the road and came under the wheels of the rear tires of the bus.

The police reached the spot on receiving information about the accident and apprehended the driver of the bus. They also shifted the dead body of Murali Krishna to the mortuary of Osmania general hospital.