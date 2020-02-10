Outsiders behind Gargi College sexual molestation: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 10 : Outsiders were involved in the alleged sexual molestation during the annual cultural fest at Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College last week and not students, Parliament was told on Monday.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the statement in the Lok Sabha while replying to the query of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during Question Hour. The Congress leader also called for action, noting that sexual harassment and bullying were common occurrences in several higher educational institutions.

“It has come to our notice that those involved in the incident were outsiders and not the students. But what happened was not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it,” Pokhriyal said.

The Minister’s statement came in the wake of allegations of several students that hundreds of men entered the college campus on February 6 during a third day of the college fest, ‘Reverie’ and groped and molested the women students.

The Delhi Police has registered a first information report in the case regarding the incident.

Students of Gargi College have said that this was not the first time they faced harassment during their college fest but similar incidents took place last year too during the fest.

Meanwhile, both the National Commission of Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) visited the college campus on Monday and met the students. The DCW also summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Principal of Gargi College, asking them to personally appear before it at 2 p.m. on February 13.

(IANS)

