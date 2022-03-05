Online applications for admission into model schools till March 10

The Admission fee for OC and EWS students is Rs. 150 and for PHC, BC, SC and ST students is Rs. 75.

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education, Telangana Model Schools has informed that for admission into Class VI and for vacant seats in Classes VII to X in Telangana Model Schools for the Academic year 2022-23 is scheduled on April 16, April 17 for Class VI and the last date for online application is March 10, 2022.

The Admission fee for OC and EWS students is Rs. 150 and for PHC, BC, SC and ST students is Rs. 75.

For details visit the official website of Model schools: http://telanganams.cgg.gov.in to download the application form.