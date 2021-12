This was informed by the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar.

Hyderabad: The state government headed by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has extended the term of A.K. Khan, IPS Retd, Advisor to Chief Minister on Minorities Welfare for a further period of one year beyond Decemebr 31, 2021 on the existing terms and conditions.

