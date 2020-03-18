One More COVID-19 Positive Identified Today—Rajender

Hyderabad, March 18 (NSS): Health minister E Rajender today said that sixth corona positive case was reported today.

Talking to press persons here, he said that the patient was from Scotland and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital. This patient’s condition is stable and yesterday’s fifth positive case was from Indonesia. A 10 member group from Indonesia came from Ramagundam to city and one was reported positive, he clarified.

Rajender said that out of six, one is a foreigner and five are Indians. The virus is from foreign countries being brought by travelers, and Telangana and India are free from this dreaded virus, he said.

The minister said that ICMR has instructed to prevent its spread and all the government machinery involved. ‘We have made all arrangements for checking the patients at airport and shift the foreigners to hospitals like Gandhi or quarantine centres in Vikarabad and Dhulapally’, he stated.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has reviewed with chief secretary Somesh Kumar and health wing to prevent spread of corona virus. Our am is to check the virus effect and people should avoid gatherings for festivals, marriages and meetings, he said.

Aasha and health workers are involved to help prevent the virus effect, he added. (NSS)

