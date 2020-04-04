One killed in clash over opening quarantine centre in Bengal

Kolkata, April 5: One youth was killed and another was injured in a clash between two groups on Saturday over opening a Covid-19 quarantine centre in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, the police said.

According to the locals, the disturbance began after a team of government officials reviewed the proposal to open a quarantine centre at a village in Parui area and left.

The situation turned volatile and the groups engaged in an armed clash during which shots were fired and bombs were hurled indiscriminately.

The youth died when he was hit by a bullet. Another youth was also injured in the firing.

A large police force was deployed in the village late at night to control the situation.

