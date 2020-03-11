Old City Metro Will be Completed Shortly–KTR

Hyderabad, March 11 : State municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that they would complete the remaining works of Hyderabad metro rail in old city as early as possible.

He made this statement while replying to questions raised by the members in the State Assembly. He said that they would complete the process of the acquisition of religious places with the support of local leaders. Criticising the union government, he made it clear that the Center had only 10 percent share in the project and added that they still did not get Rs.250 crore from the Center for the project. Stating that the state government is absolutely serious about public transport, he said that the chief minister KCR had allotted liberal funds for the overall development of Hyderabad city.(NSS)

