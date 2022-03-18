Old City market gears up for Ramadan Festival

As a practice, several families do shopping for the Ramzan festival before the beginning of the month itself so as to spend more time in prayers and religious activities during the holy month.

Hyderabad: Keeping in view that the market particularly in the old city of Hyderabad which has suffered heavily in the last two years in view of the Covid triggered lockdowns and restrictions imposed by the authorities, this year as there is no major effect of third wave of coronavirus and it has almost come down around 50 cases per day, the market became active, hectic activity is seen across the older parts of the city where the holy month of Ramazan is much awaited and observed

Setting up the bhattis for the preparation of Haleem is also seen in Old city, Haleem is the famous dish which is consumed in large in this Holy month of Ramzaan, there was literally no business of Haleem in the last two years of festive season, this seasons there is good hope of running the business of Haleem and other festive goods.

Taking into account the practice, several traders have sourced merchandise from suppliers and displayed it in the stores.

Shopping is slowly picking up and will gradually increase as the month nears. Apart from local population the customers from neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will turn up this season.

However, the reports of the spurt in fresh cases of Covid in some parts of the world are causing anxiety among the business community here.

Apart from the traders and businessmen who does trade through shops in Charminar, madina Building, Pathegatti, Devan Dewdi, Laad Bazaar, Moti Galli, Gulzar Houz, Begum Bazaar, Nampally, kothi, Mehdipatnam, there are a few more thousand who set up temporary kiosks on the roadside and pushcarts.

The temporary stalls provide seasonal employment to thousands of persons throughout the month.

The traders at the Begum Bazaar have already started getting truckloads of dates imported from different countries to meet the demand during the Ramzan season. Tonnes of dates arrived in the city from the Middle East and other neighbouring countries.