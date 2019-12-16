Officials told to make all arrangements for Christmas Dinner on Dec. 20.

Hyderabad, Dec.16 : Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Mahamood Ali and Ch Malla Reddy today instructed the officials concerned to make better arrangements for the Christmas Dinner at LB Stadium on December 20.

At a review meeting here, they said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked for complete arrangements for the Christmas dinner. KCR is to grace the event and exchange pleasantries to mark Christians. The event is to mark the Holy Christmas on December 25, the ministers noted. Some 10,000 Christians will join the event, they said. “For this, we will visit the stadium to inspect the same on December 18”, the ministers said.

The Chief Minister offers equal respect to all religions in the State and the event has to be smooth and successful, they said. The government hosts the Christmas dinner every year and celebrations should be on grand note. Water, power supply, toilets, decoration and all measures have to be taken for the grand program, they added. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...