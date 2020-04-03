Of 46, only 8 Tablighi members attended Nizaumddin Markaz: Goa CM

Panaji, April 4 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said, that only eight out of the 46 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who are currently quarantined in Goa, have attended religious events in Nizamuddin — a COVID-19 hotspot — in the national capital, where the virus was reportedly transmitted to dozens of other participants.

Sawant also said, that there are around 2,500 families in Goa who are associated with the Jamaat, which is currently under media spotlight.

“There is no one (in Goa) who was in Nizamuddin after March 15. The Tablighi(s) have continuous programmes there and those in Goa, have attended programmes in February. Eight have also attended the Tablighi, but came back before March 15,” Sawant said, adding that out of the 46, four were native to Goa.

On Thursday Sawant had claimed that al 46 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had turned Goa into an “unsafe zone” and stated that none of the 46 were Goans and their purpose for travelling to Goa would be probed.

Meanwhile, Sawant also said that one more person with a travel history of Mozambique in Africa to Mumbai and then onwards on to Goa had been detected COVIVD-19 positive. “He is a sailor, but he was in a government quarantine ever since he arrived back to Goa last month,” Sawant said.

As of now, Goa has six COVID-19 positive cases. Two out of the six had tested negative earlier this week, but the state Health Ministry is awaiting the results of a second test to completely clear the duo as COVID-19 negative cases.

