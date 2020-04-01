Number of corona cases in Pak to rise: Imran

Rawalpindi, April 1 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases will rise in the country, where 27 people have so far died and 2,071 have tested positive for the deadly pandemic.

According to media reports while inaugurating the Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital, Khan said he was unsure about the scale of corona crisis in the country, though he said a rough picture would emerge next week.

Saying that the pandemic is not as widespread as in western countries, the Pakistan PM said the country had started preparing itself since January 15. He said a special fund has been created to aid the country in its fight against the virus. He appealed to people to donate in the fund.

Khan expressed his gratitude for China for treating Pakistan on a priority in helping Islamabad to fight the pandemic.

China has dispatched medicines and medical equipment along with medical experts to Pakistan in helping its “all weather friend” to fight coronavirus.

