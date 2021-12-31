Numaish will commence from Jan 1

This year the exhibition will have an exclusive vaccination center and plans are underway to set up an Covid-19 testing center to check people with symptoms

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society, Secretary, Aditya Margam and members have informed that the elaborate arrangements have been made and No Objection Certificate was granted by the government to hold the exhibition at Nampally, Hyderabad from January 1 for 45 days.

Announcing this today, the members of the AIIE and officials from the police department said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure Covid-19 norms are followed and to handle the risk of fire mishaps.

Arrangements pertaining to Covid-19 measures and fire safety are in place on the directions of the High Court of Telangana, firefighting equipment including a water hydrant system has been set up.

Each stall will have a 6 kg capacity fire extinguisher, said the Hyderabad Central Zone DCP Vishwa Prasad while speaking to media persons.

He also said that people who do not wear a face mask will be penalized with Rs. 1,000 and a penalty will also be levied on those caught smoking in the premises.

This year, around 1,600 stalls will be set up by traders from different parts of the country and AIIE members said that Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to run five extra buses for people visiting the exhibition.