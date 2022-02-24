Numaish to resume from tomorrow; Know what lay in store for visitors

Hyderabad: The All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish is all set to resume on February 25 at Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad. It was halted last month amid rise in coronavirus cases.

Now it is set resume to entertain the visitors with much fervour. Hans India, with reference to the Nampally Exhibition Society sources stated that it will be a 46-day event. The Numaish will be thrown open to public from 4 pm to 10.30 pm on normal days and 11 pm on public holidays. Covid protocols like wearing of mask, sanitisation and thermal screening will be followed during the event.

The exhibition will have around 1,600 stalls. An amusement park has been set up to entertain children and adults and music festival will be held every evening. Besides Kashmiri products, shoppers can shop from stalls set up by various states.