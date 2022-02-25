Numaish resumes from today: Make note of traffic diversions

Hyderabad: The All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish has been resumed from today at Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad. It was halted last month amid rise in coronavirus cases.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued advisory in view of Numaish. On its official twitter handle it wrote: “Commuters, please make note of traffic diversions in view of the All-India Industrial Exhibition-2022 to be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad from 25-02-2022 to 31-03-2022.”

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police, RTC district buses, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar and Jambagh side, intending to go towards Nampally side will be diverted at MJ market towards Abids.

RTC district buses, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from police control room and Basheerbagh intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at AR petrol pump and BJR statue towards Abids.

The heavy and light goods vehicles coming from Begum bazar, Chhatri and intending to go towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska Junction towards Darussalaam and Eik Minar Nampally.

The heavy end light goods vehicles including DCMs coming from Darussalam (Goshamahal road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapul.

The heavy and light goods vehicles including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura side intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapul and Moazzam Jahi market.