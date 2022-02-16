NSUI men attempt to storm Hyd CP office, held

NSUI State president Balmuri Venkat said they held the protest due to non-registration of FIR by the State police against the Assam CM despite making complaints in all the police stations of the State.

Hyderabad: The activists of NSUI today attempted to lay a siege to City Police Commissioner’s office demanding that the police register a criminal case against Assam Chief Minister for making derogatory and insulting remarks against their party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi.

He warned the police that they would intensify the agitation if the police failed to book the Assam CM for insulting their party leader on behalf of their outfit. The police rushed to the spot and apprehended the activists and took them to Narayanaguda police station.