Notorious drug peddler, nine from city arrested in drugs case

Hyderabad: The city police have arrested nine rich people belonging to the State capital in drugs consumption and trafficking case. Along with them, most wanted international drug peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony was also arrested.

Revealing this to media persons here today, City police commissioner C V Anand said they have identified 13 very rich people from the city and arrested nine of them for drug consumption and trafficking.

He said the affluent accused in the case were trafficking in ten drugs to various parts in the country. He also revealed that the names of the super rich accused came to the fore during interrogation of the prime accused Tony, who was nabbed by the city Task Force police in Mumbai and was brought to the city.

The city police chief said the prime accused Tony entered the country on a visa in 2013 and stayed even after the expiry of his visa. He was residing in Andheri East, Mumbai.

The drug consumers were identified as Niranjan Kumar Jain, 39, a contractor residing at Himayath Nagar, Shashwat Jain, Construction business of Banjara Hills, Yagyanand Agarwal of Gowlipura, Dhandu Surya Sumanth Reddy of Banjara Hills, Bandi Bhargav of Vikaspuri, Erragadda, Venkat Chalasani of Jubilee Hills.

Thamminedi Sagarof Banjara Hills, Alghani Srikanth, an office boy, of Budvel, Rajendra Nagar, R.R. District, Godi Subba Rao, a native of East Godavari District, AP State residing at Banjara Hills.

The Commissioner’s Task Force personnel seized 10 gram of Cocaine, a Toyota car, two mobile phones belonging to Tony and nine mobile phones of drug consumers from the accused.

On a tipoff, the police collected clues about Tony and apprehended him and the nine drug consumers.