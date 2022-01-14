Normal Admissions and Surgeries discontinued due to Covid patients flocking Gandhi Hospital

Among the patients currently being treated at the hospital are pregnant women and children. Eight of them are also black fungus victims

Hyderabad: Keeping in view that the Covid patients are flocking once again at Gandhi Hospital as the hospital admitted 28 people in a single day, today, the hospital authorities have suspended normal admissions and surgeries were discontinued.

While there are only about 70 to 80 people in the inpatient wards, the number has risen to 111, as a result the second floor in the main building is completely filled with patients and a third ward is being set up for the newly arrived patients.

Among the patients currently being treated at the hospital are pregnant women and children. Eight of them are also black fungus victims

Hospital doctors were alerted as the number of inpatients, which had been declining, was steadily rising again. Normal admissions and surgeries were discontinued.

The number of inpatients is also increasing at TIMS at Gachibowli, here more than a hundred people are currently being treated, and most of them are victims of Omicron.