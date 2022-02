No water supply in these areas on February 23

Users are requested to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

Hyderabad: Tap water supply will be disrupted in some areas of Hyderabad for 36 hours from 5 am on February 23.

As reported by Telangana Today, drinking water supply will be disrupted in Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Chintal Basti, Shaikhpet, Allabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Lalapet and Sahebnagar.

Apart from the above-mentioned areas, water supply will also be hit in Autonagar, Saroornagar, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Durganagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Chengicherla, Peerzadiguda, Kismatpur and Gandhamguda.

Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-III pipelines are undergoing repairs to fix the leakages and works are underway at Kondapur Pumping Station. As a result, the water supply is being halted in some areas.

