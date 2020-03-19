No permission to public meetings, functions: DGP

Meanwhile, DGP M. Mahender Reddy held a meeting with police commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts and issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus. He asked the police officials not to give any kind of permission to any public meeting, functions till the threat of the virus disappeared from the State.

The Police department also decided to keep a special watch on the propagation of fake news about the deadly corona virus. It may be noted here that seven people have been reported positive on a single day in the State on Wednesday. With this, the total number of corona positive patients has gone up to 13 in the State. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...