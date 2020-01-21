No pact between TRS & MIM on chairman’s post

Hyderabad, Jan.20 : Transport Minister V Prashant Reddy today denied any understanding between the TRS and AIMIM on chairman’s post in Nizamabad after municipal elections.

Talking to mediapersons in Nizamabad after his meeting with the TRS leaders that the ruling party will get the top post, Prashant Reddy said there was no understanding between the ruling party and MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi. He also said they were not ready to give chairman’s post to the MIM. “There was no iota of truth in the allegations of the Opposition parties that money and liquor were flowing misuse of power”, he clarified.

Prashant Reddy also slammed the Congress and the BJP for false campaigning against the TRS. As they have no suitable candidates to fight the civic polls, they were resorting to false propaganda. He pointed out that the TRS on wresting power had developed the segment like never before, the minister said.

The minister exhorted the people to vote for the TRS for all-round development and vote out the wily Opposition parties for creating problems. “We will lay better roads, improve central lightning system, ensure uninterrupted power supply, lay underground drainage, parks and other development works are in place in Nizamabad district, he added.

(NSS)

