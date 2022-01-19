No need to worry about Omicron: Harish Rao

The Minister accompanied by MLC Yadav Reddy told the media that the government has made available 2 crore corona test kits and one core home isolation kits in the state.

Siddipet/Hyderabad: Minister for Medical, Health and Family welfare and Finance, T. Harish Rao has said that the people should not be worried about Omicron. The Minister inspected the Gajwel District Hospital today and talked to the patients about the medical facilities.

The Minister accompanied by MLC Yadav Reddy told the media that the government has made available 2 crore corona test kits and one core home isolation kits in the state.

All kinds of facilities for corona treatment have been set up in all the medical health centers in the state.

The medical facilities at Gajwel Government District Hospital will be provided; he said there was a 100 bed hospital with oxygen facility in Siddipet for isolation.

He said that the Medical and Health department is active to control the spread of virus as per the direction of the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.