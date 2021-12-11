No Need to Worry about Corona or New Variant Omicron: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare and Finance, T. Harish Rao said that there is no need to worry about the Corona or the new variant Omicron.

Stating that 3235 passengers from risk countries has arrived in which only 15 of those from abroad were found to be positive in which 13 diagnosed corona positive and reports of two are yet to come, none of the case identified for Omicron.

Harish Rao along with Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav has inaugurated the CT Scan Unit with State-of-the art facilities at Gandhi Hospital, today.

Later speaking to media persons, Harish Rao said that a total of 21 CT scan units have been sanctioned across the state.

He said that he had discussed with the authorities about the non-functioning of the Cath Lab since last two years. He said that steps would be taken to re-open Cath Lab soon.

He said that doctors had informed him that more deliveries were taking place in Gandhi Hospital, for which another 200 beds will be made available soon.

Gandhi Hospital provided medical services to about 84,000 people during Covid, even those who were in critical condition, they were treated at the Gandhi Hospital, he said.