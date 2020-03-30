No extension of lockdown period: Centre

New Delhi, March 30 (NSS): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown period beyond the current 21 days, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown came into effect on the intervening night of March 24-25.

“There are rumors and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the Lockdown

period for 21 days when expires”. The Cabinet Secretary has stoutly denied the reports, and stated they are baseless,” the PIB tweeted today. (NSS)

