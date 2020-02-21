No body should fear CAA or NPR, says Uddhav after meeting PM

New Delhi, Feb 21 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said no body should feel threatened by the new citizenship law (CAA) or National Population Register as these measures are not meant to drive away anyone from the country.

His remarks came at a press conference held after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first after Thackeray took over as the Chief Minister.

Thackeray’s Shiv Sena had a pre-poll alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra, but the Sena later joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

“We discussed Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register,” Thackeray said, adding he has come to understand the role of the Centre in the NRC.

“No one should fear CAA or the NPR. These are not going to throw anyone out of the country,” Thackeray said. “Those who are provoking people in the name of CAA or NPR must fully understand the provisions.”

He also refuted reports about rift among the constituents of the Maha Aghadi. “We will work according to our common minimum programme and complete the full term”, he said.

The NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Congress are reportedly upset with the Chief Minister’s stand of NPR and CAA.

The Chief Minister said the Centre should be more prompt in handing over the GST share to the state. “Farmers, too, are not being benefited adequately under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana,” said the CM.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...