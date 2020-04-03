NMDC contributes Rs.60 Lakh to Ballari District Administration to support the fight against COVID-19

Hyderabad, April 3: Donimalai Iron Ore Mines, run by India’s largest producer of Iron Ore, NMDC Limited today contributed Rs. 60 lakhs to the District Administration, Ballari for implementation of improved treatment and preventive measures at the District Hospital, Ballari which has been converted as a designated COVID-19 Hospital.

Sanjeev Sahi, General Manager, Donimalai Iron Ore Mine handed over a cheque of Rs.60 lakhs to S S Nakul, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Ballari in the presence of BN Dash, JGM (Fin), Josey Thomas, DGM (Per) CSR and S K Bansod, DGM (Per) of NMDC Limited, Donimalai Complex on Friday.

The contributed amount will be used for meeting the expenditure in setting up of more isolation centres at Ballari and also to procure material such as Rexine beds, pillows and disposable bed sheets and also for extension of oxygen line in District Hospital and TB sanitorium.

Keeping in mind of the spread of CORONA virus in India, NMDC as a socially aware and responsible PSE has already paid RS. 150 Cr to PMCARESFUND and also rolled out various preventive measures towards the fight against COVID-19. NMDC has taken up sanitation drive in residential areas, public buildings, market places, Hospital, RO plants, etc., at Donimalai township, Ballari. Highlighting the concern, NMDC’s Donimalai project team is also working towards raising awareness among the local villagers. Also, the most modern mist fogging decontamination drive has been started in the townships and surrounding villages of the project on a regular basis. (NSS)

